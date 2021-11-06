AAA: End of Daylight Saving Time increases driving danger

Published Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As we prepare to turn our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday, with the end of Daylight Saving Time, many may rejoice for the extra hour of sleep. However, AAA Mid-Atlantic is reminding drivers to be prepared for potential challenges, such as changes in sleep patterns that may increase chances of drowsy driving and shorter days which means driving home in the dark.

A AAA review of Virginia DMV data over the past five years reveals a rise in crashes in the evening in the two weeks after the fall time change. Between 2016 and 2020, vehicle crashes between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the two week period after the time change, were up an average 11 percent compared to the two weeks prior to the end of daylight saving time. Crashes between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. were also up an average of nearly 11 percent in the same period.

Sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries on American roadways each year, according to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF).

“While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and drivers realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change – especially when they are behind the wheel,” said Morgan Dean, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Although we gain an hour of sleep, our sleep patterns are disrupted. This can result in unsafe drowsy driving episodes.”

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety 2020 Traffic Safety Culture Index data shows that most drivers (95 percent) identify drowsy driving as very or extremely dangerous. Yet, despite high rates of perceived danger and personal/social disapproval regarding drowsy driving, about 17 percent of drivers admit to having driven while being so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open, at least once in the past 30 days. Previous research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including 109,000 crashes that result in injuries and 6,400 fatal crashes.

“The end of Daylight Saving time this weekend will bring shorter days and longer nights,” noted Dean. “Night driving brings challenges, so we urge drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, use headlights to make yourself more visible, and be extra cautious on our roadways.”

AAA Mid-Atlantic Tips for Drivers

Slow down.

Turn on your headlights to become more visible during early morning and evening hours.

Keep vehicle headlights and windows (inside and out) clean.

Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are around.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Tips for Pedestrians and Bicyclists

Cross only at intersections. Look left, right and left again and only cross when it is clear. Do not jaywalk.

Cross at the corner – not in the middle of the street or between parked cars.

Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

Evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street.

Wear bright colors or reflective clothing if you are walking or biking near traffic at night. Carry a flashlight when walking in the dark.

Avoid listening to music or make sure it is at a low volume so you can hear danger approaching.

Bicycle lights are a ‘must have’ item for safe night riding, especially during the winter months when it gets dark earlier.

Related



