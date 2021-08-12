5 ways to unwind, relax and make time for yourself

Finding ways to relax and make time for yourself can be a bigger problem than you think considering the fast-paced lifestyles that we’ve become accustomed to leading. Sound familiar? Are you struggling to find ways to unwind, relax and make time for yourself? If so, the following are five ways to switch off from your normal routine and improve your mental wellbeing.

Vaping

Vaping may not be the first option that comes to mind when you think of ways to relax but it is one of the most effective ways of switching off and giving your mind and body a rest. The process of taking deep breaths in and out can aid concentration and make you feel more relaxed and comfortable. With many different flavors available, you can combine your ‘me’ time with your vape and get the most of your downtime. It can enhance the pleasures of walking, writing or listening to music. The Arizer Extreme Q is a great option if you are looking for a vaporizer, eliminating toxins from the vapor, leaving you worry free as you unwind.

Take up yoga

Yoga brings so many benefits for both the mind and body. Taking time to practice yoga every day – whether it be morning, afternoon or evening – will make you feel well-rested and more at peace with yourself. An ancient practice that has withstood the test of time, it is not just about twisting your body into seemingly impossible positions. Yoga will help you to easily rid your mind of undesirable thoughts and give you dedicated time to switch off from everything that’s causing you stress.

Writing

Over periods of time, thoughts and feelings build up inside of us and, without any kind of outlet, they may begin to negatively affect our mood and behavior. Taking an hour each day to write down our thoughts and feelings is a proven way to give a sense of relief from what can be swirling around in our minds. If writing down thoughts and feelings is not appealing to you, engaging in writing fiction can be a form of therapeutic escapism. Pick up your pen and take time for you. You might be surprised at how good it makes you feel.

Walking

Sometimes it’s our surroundings that have a negative effect on our ability to relax. Leaving the house and going for a long walk is a great way to relieve stress. Find an environment where you feel at ease – whether it be the local park, a forest or by the river – and lose yourself in your thoughts as you stroll alone. You will very quickly grow to appreciate this time to yourself and the fact you are engaging in exercise at the same time will help you to unwind.

Listen to music

One of the difficulties in finding a way to relax is the environment we are in. Background noise and the fast-paced society we live in all contribute to creating distractions we find hard to ignore. By sitting down and listening to relaxing music, we can shut out that background noise and focus on our inner thoughts. Which music you choose is entirely up to you. If you enjoy it, then it’s the perfect choice. Much like writing, listening to music is a form of positive escapism that is easily accessible and taking half an hour each day to indulge is a simple habit to form.