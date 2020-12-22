How to get relief from hip pain

Hip pain is a common problem that affects more women than men especially when you take childbirth into consideration, which also contributes to hip pain in the majority of women.

If left untreated, this pain may affect your performance and productivity. To relieve hip pain, you first need to identify the cause of your pain. Such pain may result from injury, hip bone deformity, inflammation of muscles, nerves, and tendons around the hip area, and diseases like arthritis.

Oftentimes you’ll find that pain from the abdomen and areas around the hips will manifest as hip pain.

Upon identifying the cause of your pain, you will need to settle for a pain relief method. Before doing this, however, consider your physical strength and flexibility. However, where a pain relief option aggravates hip pain, discontinue the plan, reduce the pace, or liaise with LifetimeVibe whole body vibration machines for functional pain-relieving methods for a quality life.

Read on for more tips on how you can use it to relieve hip pain.

Yoga

Hip pain can affect your normal functions like walking, sitting, or lying which can slow you down and reduce your productivity. With yoga, you can target and exercise specific muscles on your hips to relieve the pain.

If your hip pain results from pain or inflammation, you can perform yoga poses that open your hips. While doing these poses, try not to strain your body to prevent further injury. Other yoga poses may also be useful depending on the cause of your hip pain, and adapting what works for you is necessary.

Exercise

If you experience hip pain, you need to incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Although it seems impossible to strain an already hurting joint or muscle, exercising your hips can alleviate the pain by strengthening your hip muscles.

Strong muscles offer support to the body. This relieves extra strain and restores mobility. Thus, depending on your hip pain level, you can start with less taxing exercise options like swimming or bike riding and advance slowly to more intense exercises like running.

As a precaution, try and consult an expert for professional advice.

Weight management

Over 56 percent of the American population are overweight, explaining the high number of Americans with hip pain problems. This usually happens when the development of mass and strength on the hips is proportionate to the weight the body can hold. This implies that the hips of a short and small-bodied individual can hold a small amount of weight compared to a tall, well-built person.

As an individual adds weight, the body will adjust up to a point beyond which it cannot support the extra weight, resulting in hip pain. Weight management, therefore, through proper diet and remaining active will help keep hip pain at bay.

Lifestyle change is necessary

Hip pain can be taxing and may paralyze your everyday functions. However, if you adjust your lifestyle to incorporate exercise, yoga, and weight management through proper dieting, you can make some progress in relieving hip pain.

Before making any of the above lifestyle changes, ensure you talk to your doctor, especially if an underlying health condition is the cause of your hip pain or if you have an existing health condition that may worsen with the above lifestyle changes.

