#5 Virginia puts on power show, defeats Boston College, 18-1

Fifth-ranked Virginia went deep five times – two of them grand slams – on its way to an 18-1 win over Boston College on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (18-1, 4-1 ACC) clinched its second consecutive ACC series, and extended their home winning streak to 16.

Virginia’s five home runs in the contest were the most since hitting five against George Mason on April 22, 2002. The Cavaliers have hit nine home runs in the first two games of the series and hit three or more long balls in each of the last four games.

Virginia has scored 10 or more runs in 13 of its 19 games this season.

Kyle Teel and Chris Newell each hit grand slams in the contest, the first time UVA has hit two grand slams in a game since 2013. For Teel it was his third grand slam of the season and second in the last four days.

Sophomore Jake Gelof produced his fourth, multi-home run game of the season the most since Jon Benick’s had four in 2001.

Gelof has 11 home runs this season to lead all NCAA hitters.

On the mound Brian Gursky turned in his first quality start of the season and picked up his fifth win in five starts. The lefthander struck out six batters in six innings pitched while walking two.

“Brian Gursky was the best he’s been yet for us,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “Today was a tough day to pitch. The win was gailing out like it was yesterday, possibly worse than it was yesterday. He (Gursky) just did a great of pitching both sides of the plate, pitching vertical and using his changeup and his slider to the lefties. He really was just masterful today and we needed that.

“Certainly, we had some guys that swung the bats really aggressively. Their starter (Sean Hard) was one of the better arms we’ve seen so far this year, and he’s destined for some really great things, but our guys came out ready and swung the bat with some authority. It was a collective effort offensively, and we played really good defense as well.”

First pitch for series finale on Sunday (March 19) is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Cavaliers will have lefthander Brandon Neeck (2-0) on the mound and he will be opposed by righthander Mason Pelio. Sunday is Youth Day at the ballpark, kids can run the bases after the game and get postgame autographs from the UVA student-athletes. The first of five special edition posters will be handed out at the game.

