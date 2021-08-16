4 great career paths you never considered

Published Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 4:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For most young people, getting a college education is the first step toward building a career. However, students are now exploring career options that don’t need a degree and hands-on work experience to start working. Further, if you think you aren’t cut out to be a doctor, engineer, computer engineer, or economist, you could look for jobs that are better suited for your talents, interests, and aptitudes. Not only do these alternatives pay well, but they are as essential to the functioning human social structure as conventional jobs. Here are a few career options you never thought to explore.

Work as a minister and church leader

If you’ve grown up wanting to be a productive member of society and give back to the community, you could train to be a minister. You’ll attend ministry school that provides accredited education and train to work in fields where you can excel. Choose to work with children, youth, or young adults where you will be instrumental in shaping their minds to follow the Word of God. You could learn to develop teaching materials and video scripts that are used to teach students. Setting up and holding prayer services and volunteering at summer camp and Bible studies will be a part of your job description.

Work with the USPS

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has a large workforce and hires personnel for various tasks, including mail handling, sorting, delivering, and operating tractor-trailers. You could get a good job with attractive salaries and benefits like health, vision, and dental insurance. Vacation time, retirement plans, and sick leave are only some of the additional positives of working with the USPS. As for qualifications, a High School diploma and preferably post-secondary education can land you a job with the USPS.

Work as a logistician

A logistician’s job simply involves moving people and products from point A to point B while ensuring smooth movement. A bachelor’s degree qualifies you for an entry-level position. As you continue working, you’ll gain hands-on experience and eventually acquire an associate’s degree. Positions in the armed forces require you to assist in the transportation of personnel. In other industries, your job requirements include collecting and maintaining inventory, storing it according to certain specifications, and making them available to customers on demand.

Work as a compliance officer

Compliance officers are in high demand in both–the government and private sectors. You’ll represent federal agencies to evaluate procedures to determine if they comply with the latest regulations. Business owners and manufacturers may also hire you to ascertain if their personnel is following rules. A bachelor’s degree should get you this position, and you’re required to stay informed about the latest rules to do your job.

The changing job environment has opened up a number of possibilities. Do your research to find the industries and positions where you can work. You’ll need the minimum of qualifications and also get the opportunity to learn and train on the job.

Story by Alex Simon