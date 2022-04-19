10 pros and cons of choosing Magento for your ecommerce store

Today, many are working in the area of e-commerce. Doing business is greatly simplified when a person is open to various systems that help control and manage content, including open source. Nowadays, a few clicks of a computer mouse can change a lot in online business, including bringing a business to the TOP of the best. Therefore, when needed magento support and maintenance, a competent solution would be to contact expert and competent IT specialists. Using the technology, they will be able to administer the web resource, as well as perform other relevant tasks in the business process.

What advantages does Magento technology have?

Due to the fact that the whole world has switched to using mobile devices, it is beneficial for any business to create web applications and online resources based on comfortable, convenient and as simple as possible to manage systems that can work in a user interface adapted for smartphones. But at the same time, it is important to choose the right technology. One of the software that you should pay attention to is the popular Magento platform.

It has TOP-5 valuable characteristics that will play a key role when choosing:

1. Maximum flexibility

Naturally, we are talking about open-source code, how can you do without it? Now most web programs are created on the basis of open-source code, and this is absolutely comfortable when working with digital products in the future. The flexibility of the technology lies in the fact that an IT specialist can change the code without any problems and difficulties, rewrite it, add more functionality and tools, if necessary. In addition, Magento allows integration of third parties (for that goal there can be various purposes), which as a result makes it easier to view and analyze the functioning of an online resource. Also, using the platform, the specialist receives information data in real time.

2. Multifunctionality

A number of options are known that are not available on other analog platforms. This speaks not only about the versatility of Magento, but also about open opportunities:

Management of several online stores at once;

Support for multiple locations at once;

Implementation of a couple of different languages ​​​​at once;

Setting the cost, for example, for wholesale and retail, or for ordinary and VIP clients;

Installation of several types of currencies and many other cool options in general.

3. Huge community

Community support is very important. Therefore, when choosing a platform on the basis of which a web product will be developed, experienced programmers are immediately guided by whether they can get help from other IT specialists if a situation suddenly happens that they fail or need additional help. Thanks to the wide community, there is an opportunity not only to be inspired by the work of other specialists, but also to ensure the quick fulfillment of one’s duties on a particular business project, receiving speedy and valuable support from the community.

4. Great solution for mobile phones

We are talking about smartphones, cell phones, ordinary tablets with a built-in SIM card function or other devices to which you can connect mobile communications and the network. Magento is fully suited for e-commerce through mobile devices, so no business needs to worry about things going wrong. Based on the platform, you can develop both a web application and an online resource.

5. Maximum scalability

It is not strange that many people start out by running a small business. But the goal is always the same – to expand it in the future. This is absolutely normal, because in the process of growth, you can not only learn to cope with new difficulties that appear on the way, but also increase income and sales. Thanks to Magento, it is quite possible to support up to 500 thousand products and 1000+ transactions in 60 minutes. Setting up a platform without restrictions is an important principle and a plus for the technology.

Let’s move on to some features and mini-cons:

6. High cost

Few of the businessmen who are just starting their activities in the market are ready for maximum waste. But since the platform is available in many versions, and even free, you should use it. True, for some tools and extensions you still have to pay. For example, Magento Premium Enterprise is relevant, for which you will have to pay money for using it. True, it is more suitable for large businessmen.

7. A small number of web developers

Today it’s hard to find IT specialists who would have excellent knowledge of the platform. It is necessary to note that such technology includes a large system that can accommodate more than 20,000+ files and 200+ schedules and databanks. If a web developer is oriented, he will be able to do the most difficult work, however, the price of such an expert will be high for his work.

8. You have to spend time resources

Working with this technology, one cannot count on the fact that all business processes will be completed in a day. Even with a well-written technical task, in order to carry out configuration work, create workable architectonics, and so on, you will have to spend a sufficient amount of time.

9. Hosting

If the development of a web program (website or application) is established on the Magento platform, then the specialist will have to use a specific dedicated server specifically for this technology. But do not forget about the restriction that exists and will exist on the placement of Magento. The reason for this is volume and optimization. Hosting will need to be selected from this environment in order for the digital product to work without interruption.

10. “Difficult” web product support

Again, it’s about cost. To support digital software based on this platform, you will have to invest financial resources. Only then you can hope and fully rely on the fact that the created web development will function properly and correctly.

Specialized company Dinarys is ready to take on your project based on Magento and create a high-level digital product with the highest quality and efficiency.

Story by Anastasia Sinokhina

Like this: Like Loading...