Kaine, McAuliffe, Scott, McEachin to rally Virginians in Richmond to save healthcare

Senator Tim Kaine, Governor Terry McAuliffe, Congressman Bobby Scott, and Congressman Don McEachin will gather with Virginians at the Capitol on Sunday for a rally to save healthcare and oppose Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Repealing President Obama’s landmark law would strip healthcare away from tens of millions of Americans, cause healthcare costs to rise for Virginia families, and hurt the U.S. economy.

Virginia’s rally is one of many happening around the country on January 15th in support of saving healthcare and protecting the ACA.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.