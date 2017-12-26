Fredericksburg artist Jon McMillan exhibits work at Bridgewater College

Jon McMillan, an associate professor of art and department chair at the University of Mary Washington, will present “Synthesis” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Jan. 8 – 31.

An artist’s reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

The sculptures in this exhibition seek to examine the complex relationship between humans and the natural world.

According to a statement by McMillan, “the forms are suggestive, but intentionally ambiguous, so that the dialogue between object and audience remains open-ended, changing with each viewer.”

McMillan has held solo exhibitions in Illinois, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia and in Vallauris, France.

McMillan earned a B.F.A. in studio art and a minor in art history from James Madison University and an M.F.A. in ceramics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

In 2016, he received a Jepson Fellowship from the University of Mary Washington and, in 2017, he was presented the Grellet C. Simpson Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching from the university.

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.