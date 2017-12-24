Chesapeake Conservancy hires vice president, director of programs

Chesapeake Conservancy announced that Susan Shingledecker has joined the Conservancy’s staff as the organization’s vice president and new director of programs. Shingledecker brings more than 15 years of professional experience in consulting, public policy, state government and nonprofit management.

In her new position, Shingledecker manages the partnership with the National Park Service and oversees Chesapeake Conservancy’s programs, which include community-based conservation initiatives throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed. She also provides leadership to the organization as a whole, working with the Annapolis-based nonprofit’s president and board of directors to determine and administer the organization’s strategic direction in accomplishing its mission.

Shingledecker has worked in a number of positions for BoatU.S. Foundation for Boating Safety & Clean Water since 2005. Most recently, Shingledecker served as vice president, where she oversaw day-to-day operation of the nonprofit and led environmental efforts at BoatU.S. and GEICO Marine Insurance. She also supervised the Foundation’s boating safety and clean boating programs including the development of interactive online learning courses, boater outreach and fundraising.

Shingledecker has also worked on renewable energy at the Maryland Energy Administration as the assistant director, and the challenge of climate change policy for the National Governors’ Association.

“I am excited by Chesapeake Conservancy’s partnership model working with federal state and local agencies and conservation organizations throughout the watershed. Chesapeake Conservancy’s use of the latest technology to drive data-based decisions yields measurable and significant conservation results.,” Shingledecker said. “Much of my career has been spent building partnerships and helping people enjoy our waterways while reducing their impact. I am excited to bring these efforts closer to home to drive meaningful conservation and access improvements throughout the Chesapeake –my home for more than 20 years.”

“In our search for a new vice president and director of programs, the Chesapeake Conservancy has sought a creative, solution-focused architect that could take our partnerships and our work in the Chesapeake to the next level. We have most definitely found that in Susan,” Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn said. “Nonprofits require work in so many different areas and Susan brings a vast array of skills and experience to Chesapeake Conservancy that make her well suited to run our programs and provide great leadership.”

Shingledecker also serves as a panel member on the NOAA Hydrographic Services Review Panel and Federal Advisory Committee. She is the chair of the American Boat and Yacht Council’s Technical Committee for Preventing the Spread of Invasive Species Through Boat Design She is an avid sailor since the age of 10 on the Great Lakes and the Chesapeake Bay, and a member of Severn Sailing Association.

She holds a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from American University.