Women’s Soccer: #1 UVA hosts Notre Dame on Sunday

The No. 1 UVA women’s soccer team (11-0-3, 3-0-3 ACC) returns home to kick off a three-match homestand on Sunday with Notre Dame (9-4-1, 3-2-1 ACC) in a 2 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium.

The match will be carried on the ACC Network and streamed live on the ESPN app to viewers who subscribe to a cable system that carries the ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Virginia will honor four senior members of the program prior to the match as part of Senior Day festivities.

