Waynesboro School Board announces staff appointments for 2021-2022 school year

Published Tuesday, May. 11, 2021, 10:57 pm

The Waynesboro School Board announces appointments to administrative positions in the school division for the 2021-2022 school year.

“These individuals bring a variety of unique instructional and administrative experiences, including special skill sets that expand and compliment the leadership capacity of our school division,” Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said. “They offer great perspectives of teaching and learning, as well as genuine care and concern for the best interest of students. We are excited about the combination of the instructional experiences, expertise, and leadership abilities exemplified by these individuals.”

Dr. Sharon Barker will be the principal at William Perry Elementary School. Dr. Barker received her master of arts in teaching from Mary Baldwin University in 1996. She also holds a master of education in school administration and leadership and a doctorate of education in organizational leadership from Shenandoah University.

Dr. Barker began her educational career in 1996 as a teacher for Buena Vista City Schools and later held building and division level administrative positions. In 2006 she moved to Staunton City Schools as an elementary school principal. Under her leadership as principal, A.R. Ware Elementary School was recognized as a National Title I Distinguished School for exceptional student performance in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019 she became an instructional supervisor for the school division.

Dr. Barker joined Waynesboro Public Schools in 2020-2021 as an intervention specialist.

Abby Arey will be principal at Wenonah Elementary School. Arey is a graduate of James Madison University with a bachelor of arts degree. She received her masters of

education in curriculum and instruction from Eastern Mennonite University and her educational leadership certificate from James Madison University.

Arey began her career in education in 2006 as a teacher at Wenonah Elementary School. In 2012, she accepted a position with Rockingham County Schools as an instructional coach and then in 2013 moved to Augusta County Schools as an intervention specialist and school testing coordinator. Most recently, she has served as the assistant principal at Stuarts Draft Elementary School for the past six years.

Kendra Jones will be director of equity and diversity. Jones has a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in education from University of Virginia. Jones later completed her endorsement for

administration and supervision also from the University of Virginia.

Jones joined Waynesboro Public Schools in 2007 as a biology teacher at Waynesboro High School and in 2014 became assistant principal at Waynesboro High School. Prior to coming to Waynesboro, she was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools for six years as a health and physical education teacher.

Amanda McComas will be the director of health services. McComas has a bachelor of science in education from Jefferson College of Health Science with a certification as a registered nurse. She has recently been accepted into the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences at Mary Baldwin University’s DNP-FNP program.

Prior to coming to Waynesboro Public Schools in 2020-2021 as the school division’s head nurse, she had previous work experiences as a public health educator and managing outreach programs for the Central Shenandoah Health Department. Other nursing work experiences include Virginia Military Institute, Rockbridge County High Schools, and serving as interim director of the Central Shenandoah Emergency Medical Services program.

