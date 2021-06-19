Waynesboro Juneteenth celebration Saturday at 6 p.m.

With President Biden having just signed into place a law recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson, at the last City Council meeting, reading a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in the City of Waynesboro, now is the perfect time to learn more about the holiday.

A celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at Constitution Park.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War was over and that those enslaved were now free.

Join the event for an evening of history, snacks, and fun with speakers, dancers, songs and voter registration.

