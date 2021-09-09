Waynesboro: Bookerdale Road Bridge closing next week for repairs

The Bookerdale Road Bridge in Waynesboro will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, with reopening expected in mid-October.

City staff have been monitoring the condition of the timbers since late 2020 and made a decision to replace the deck in the spring. Engineers who specialize in bridge safety inspections made several recommendations to the city on the types of materials needed to replace the timbers.

The city was able to source those recommended supplies in time for the fall start date on the replacement.