Warm or cold?: Report reveals best destinations for winter travel in the U.S.

The latest forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than usual winter for the United States.

WalletHub released its 2022’s Best Winter Holiday Destinations report with a focus on cost and convenience, not scenic beauty.

The personal finance website compared nearly 70 of the largest American metro areas grouped by warm and cold weather. Analyzed based on 37 key metrics, each destination was ranked based on expense and hassle to travel to that location, as well as weather forecasts, safety and variety of activities.

The best cold destination for winter travel is New York. Atlanta comes in at no. 2, followed by Washington, D.C., Chicago and St. Louis, Missouri.

The best warm destination for winter travel is Las Vegas, followed by Austin, Texas, San Diego, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

According to the report, the average flight to a popular cold winter destination costs $396.17, and lasts three hours and 30 minutes. By comparison, the average flight to a warm winter destination is $521.74, and lasts 5 hours and 17 minutes.

Omaha, Nebraska has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room for cold destinations with $55, which is 2.4 times lower than Worcester, Massachusetts’ $133.

Houston has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room at $40 for a warm destination, and is 5.2 times lower than Honolulu’s $208.

Experts offered comments on the outlook for this winter’s travel season.

“As tourism gains momentum due to eased travel restrictions, improved COVID perceptions and strong travel demand, domestic leisure travel spending has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels during the first half of the year,” Dr. Philip F. Xie, professor at Bowling Green State University, said in a press release. “Therefore, the outlook for the winter travel season is positive. Outdoor winter activities are a great way to get away from the indoors and the pandemic.”

Department Chair of Tourism, Events and Attractions at University of Central Florida Stephen Pratt said “competing forces are at work. People are still looking for a break after curbing some of their travel during the covid years but higher prices due to inflation will put a squeeze on some of the demand. Also, with postponed travel in recent years, people will be looking to reconnect with family and friends across the country.”

Adjunct professor at the University of Georgia Neville Bhada said to save money on traveling consumers should consider purchasing tickets now. Airfares are up more now than last year.

“Christmas airfares are going to be higher than in the last five years, up 55 percent from last year and 19 percent higher than before the pandemic. Some are saying that airfares are going to be the highest ever; while we do not believe that they will be greatly elevated. Look to AAA, AARP, and loyalty program deals for hotel and event savings. Amazon…is now entering the travel sphere and is offering some good, introductory deals and discounts,” Bhada said in the press release.

Joshua Roe is Director and Assistant Teaching Professor at WVU Institute of Technology, and he advises travelers use a credit card with travel points so that they can earn for purchases and use the points when booking travel or lodging.

“Several different companies offer this and the points can be redeemed for a cabin with a hot tub in a snowy destination, flights, car rentals, or even a train ride,” Roe said.

What are some logistical do’s and don’t’s for winter travel?

“Visit weather sites in advance and check the forecast. For example, if snow and skiing are your interests, then make sure about the season and the level of snow expected at the destination…Avoid popular holidays and long weekend holidays at destinations,” Dr. Zaher Hallab, a professor at California State University East Bay, said. “Learn about your weather ‘carrying capacity’ when it comes to cold weather. One should not be drawn by lower rates at the expense of one’s comfort. If warmer weather is your interest, then try to consider places that offer milder weather but much better rates and bargain packages…Avoid air tickets with multiple stops, especially if going through airports with expected stormy weather.”

Leora Halpern Lanz, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs, Faculty Chair of Master of Management in Hospitality, and Associate Professor at Boston University, advises booking a first flight or early morning flight, and do not take connecting flights.

“Do check that your passport is still valid…Review what IDs or vaccine records are needed to enter the destination to which you are traveling. Take pictures of your passport and your luggage in case they get lost. Do not book your hotel reservations online through a rogue website…Do always confirm your reservations and try to get the names of the service people you spoke with…Do pack a scarf…to keep warm because you just never know when you will need one with unpredictable winter temperatures. Do not forget to pack your medicines or cold/flu remedies and masks just in case,” Lanz said.