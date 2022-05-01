Wake Forest flexes on Longwood in Saturday doubleheader sweep

Wake Forest used an offensive outburst in back-to-back games, and the Demon Deacons took a doubleheader against Longwood 18-3 and 12-1.

Wake Forest (31-13) continued to excel at home, as the offense posted 35 hits over the two games. The Demon Deacons banged out seven home runs on the day. Pierce Bennett went 5-5 in the first game, and Tommy Hawke led the charge in game two while going 3-3 with three runs scored.

For the Lancers (19-24), Hayden Harris, Justin Looney, Greg Ryan and Eliot Dix all drove in runs, but the offensive firepower of their ACC foe proved to be too much.

The Lancers are back in action on Friday next week as they dive into Big South play when they host USC Upstate at 6 p.m. to open a three-game series. The game will be aired on ESPN+.

Game One: Wake Forest 18, Longwood 3

Longwood struck first, taking an early 1-0 lead in the second inning after Dix hit an RBI groundout to score Ryan.

However, Wake Forest answered as Brock Wilken hit a solo homer in the second inning. Bennett added an RBI single a few batters later to give Wake Forest the lead for good.

The runs set off Wake Forest, and the Demon Deacons scored in four straight innings to break the game open. That stretch included a 10-run fifth inning that saw Bennett hit a three run home run while Michael Turconi hit a grand slam.

Looney swatted his solo home run in the seventh inning for Longwood.

Rhett Lowder (8-2) earned the win for Wake Forest after surrendering two runs on six hits while striking out six in five innings.

Dylan Saale (1-1) took the loss for Longwood after coming on in relief to pitch the third inning and giving up two runs.

Game Two: Wake Forest 12, Longwood 1

For a second straight game, Longwood struck first when Ryan knocked home Jack Schnell with an RBI single in the top of the first.

Once again, though, Wake Forest responded. Bennett hit an RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, and Jake Reinisch hit a two-run single down the line to put Wake Forest up for good.

The Lancers hung around, but Wake Forest slowly pulled away after four innings, extending the lead to 8-1. A four-run seventh inning ended the game for the Demon Deacons.

Josh Hartle (5-4) earned the win for Wake Forest after striking out five in four innings of work Hartle gave up one run and limited Longwood to four hits without issuing a walk.

Andrew Melnyk (2-3) took the loss for Longwood after giving up six runs on five hits and four walks in two innings. He struck out two.

