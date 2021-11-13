VMI falls in OT at Presbyterian

The VMI basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion to University by a 73-72 score in overtime Friday night at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C.

With VMI (1-1) ahead 63-59 with three minutes left in regulation, Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison hit two big jumpers in the final moments to knot the score at 63-all to force the extra period. His first basket in the sequence came following two offensive rebounds with two minutes left, then followed with another jumper with 1:42 on the clock.

Both teams’ final two possessions of regulation resulted in turnovers and missed jump shot opportunities to go to overtime tied at 63 apiece.

In the extra time, VMI’s Sean Conway converted a pair of free throws and Kamdyn Curfman hit a big three to put VMI up, 68-64, early on. Harrison responded with his own set of free throws and a jumper to pull the Blue Hose on top, 69-68, with 2:44 to play.

After a pair of free throws by VMI’s Trey Bonham, Harrison again scored to put Presbyterian up, 71-70, with 1:19 to go. VMI’s Jake Stephens was then fouled and converted his free throws to put VMI on top, 72-71, with 48 seconds left.

On Presbyterian’s final possession, the Blue Hose picked up two crucial offensive boards to keep the drive alive before Winston Hill was fouled with six seconds remaining. He converted both to put the Blue Hose on top for good, 73-72, for the game’s final score.

Bonham’s three-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Harrison to secure the win for the Blue Hose.

Stephens finished the game with 23 points to lead the Keydets and earned a career-high six blocks for VMI. Curfman finished with 18 points on the night on 6-14 shooting while Conway added 10 points for VMI.

Harrison finished the contest with a game-high 32 points by going 13-23 from the field including four treys. Winston Hill ended up with 22 points and 12 boards – six offensive – in a double-double effort for the evening. Presbyterian’s 20 offensive rebounds on the night resulted in 15 second-chance points for the Blue Hose for the ultimate difference in the outcome.

The Keydets return to action Tuesday night at home to face Keystone College at 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall.

VMI coach Dan Earl postgame quotes:

“It’s hard to overcome 20 offensive rebounds and 14 turnovers was tough for us as well. I did think that we battled and got better in the second half. In the first half, we were going east to west and we looked out of sync and the pressure was bothering us, but we were much better offensively in the second half.

“It comes down to being a little tougher and executing better, but then also corralling a big rebound after playing good defense – games can come down to that one simple play.

“Rayshon Harrison hit some really big shots. He’s certainly a talented player and did it over and over. He continued to make tough shots.

“While I’m disappointed and the guys are disappointed, it’s a long year. We were on the wrong side tonight, but we can’t hang our head too long. I’m confident our guys will stick together and learn from it.”

