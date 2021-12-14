Virginia tight end Jelani Woods to declare for 2022 NFL Draft

A big name from the record-setting Virginia offense won’t be back next year. Tight end Jelani Woods announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I have learned a lot from the adversity and opportunities throughout my time in college and it has blessed me to be in the position I’m in today,” Woods said. “A dream of mine has always been to reach the next level and I’m confident that I will give it my all to reach that goal.”

I would have expected this no matter what was going on with the coaching situation. Woods, a 6’7”, 265-pound grad transfer, put up bonkers numbers at UVA in 2021, with 44 catches on 71 targets, 598 yards, eight TDs, and a 114.6 NFL passer rating when targeted.

He’d had a total of 31 catches on 45 targets for 361 yards and four TDs in three seasons at Oklahoma State, which is itself bonkers – that Mike Gundy had this guy on his roster, and basically didn’t use him.

Story by Chris Graham

