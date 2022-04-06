Virginia Tech Homecoming set for Oct. 10-15

Virginia Tech will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 10-15 with activities for students, alumni, community members, and friends.

Events are planned all week, culminating in Saturday’s football game when the Hokies take on Miami.

The student-led Homecoming Board partners with organizations across campus to carry out the week of Homecoming events.

Student activities planned include the Homecoming Kickoff, Homecoming Showcase, Homecoming Court, and more.

On Friday night, the Homecoming parade will march through downtown Blacksburg before fireworks over the Drillfield and the Homecoming Spirit Rally. On Saturday, an alumni tailgate will be hosted at the Holtzman Alumni Center.

For more information on Homecoming and how to participate, visit vt.edu/homecoming and for information about fall sports, visit hokiesports.com.

