Sports

Virginia Tech cruises to 78-52 win over Lehigh to improve to 2-0 on the season

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the young season, beating Lehigh 78-52 on Thursday night. The Hokies started off their season on Monday beating Delaware State, 95-57.

It wasn’t a game that was close at all as the visitors never had the lead and never even tied it after the game started.

Point guard Sean Pedulla led the way with 20 points for the Hokies, going 9-for-17 from the field while recording three rebounds, two assists and one block. Transfer Grant Basile, who had 30 in his debut, had 11 points and eight rebounds on the night, while star forward Justyn Mutts returned from his one-game suspension by scoring 16 points, pulling down 11 rebounds, dishing out five assists, recording two steals and a block.

Tech finished the game with 40 points in the paint and 16 points off turnovers, leading the game at 1-0 and never looking back.

Tech shot 52.2 percent from the field but weren’t all that sharp from 3-point range, hitting just five of 18 shots. Tech did hold its opponent to just 36.5 percent shooting from the field. Tech turned the ball over just five times on the night in what was an impressive all around performance over all, aside from struggling from deep.

Just two Lehigh players score in double figures, with Jakob Alamudun leading the way with 14.

The Hokies will return to action on Sunday evening when they host William and Mary. Tech will then play Old Dominion on Nov. 17 and Charleston Southern on Nov. 25 before taking on Minnesota on Nov. 28.

