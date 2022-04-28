Virginia Tech big David N’Guessan enters transfer portal

The Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team has seen another player enter the transfer portal. Forward David N’Guessan is the latest Hokie to enter, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

A 6-foot-9 forward departs after his sophomore season where he was a key bench player for the ACC Tournament champions. Born in the Netherlands, he played in 36 games this past season and averaged 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

N’Guessan joins Jalen Haynes (East Tennessee State), Nahiem Alleyne (UConn) and John Ojiako (uncommitted) as the players who entered the transfer portal after the season.

N’Guessan played at Mount Zion Prep before attending Tech. He scored a career-high 15 points against Maine to open the season.

He was originally a consensus three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports and originally chose the Hokies over VCU, St. Joe’s and Washington State.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

