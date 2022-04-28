augusta free press news

Virginia Tech big David N’Guessan enters transfer portal

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 5:52 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

storm murphy
David N’Guessan (1) and Storm Murphy (5) celebrate Virginia Tech’s ACC Tournament championship win over Duke. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team has seen another player enter the transfer portal. Forward David N’Guessan is the latest Hokie to enter, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

A 6-foot-9 forward departs after his sophomore season where he was a key bench player for the ACC Tournament champions. Born in the Netherlands, he played in 36 games this past season and averaged 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

N’Guessan joins Jalen Haynes (East Tennessee State), Nahiem Alleyne (UConn) and John Ojiako (uncommitted) as the players who entered the transfer portal after the season.

N’Guessan played at Mount Zion Prep before attending Tech. He scored a career-high 15 points against Maine to open the season.

He was originally a consensus three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports and originally chose the Hokies over VCU, St. Joe’s and Washington State.

Story by Roger Gonzalez


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: