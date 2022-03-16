augusta free press news

Virginia/Rider game moved to 3:30 p.m. start

Published Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022, 10:01 am

Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

The start time for the midweek matchup between Virginia (15-1) and Rider (6-8) on Wednesday has been moved to 3:30 due to inclement weather in the forecast later this evening. The contest will still air on ACCNX as originally planned.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free green Virginia koozie. Gates at Disharoon Park will open at 2:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday’s game that cannot attend because of the rescheduled time can either: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival.


