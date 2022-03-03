Virginia High School Hall of Fame names 2022 class: Nine to be honored

The Virginia High School Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 on Thursday, a group of nine soon-to-be inductees who have made outstanding contributions to high school athletic activity programs.

The Class of 2022 includes a Southwest Virginia flavor, a former VIA and VHSL coaching legend who led the way in integration, national champions, and the first-ever student academic activity participant, Brandon Farmer, who joins an outstanding class of enshrinees.

The class features five athletes/academic activity participants (Brandan Farmer, Galax HS; Kiamesha Otey, New Kent HS; Luke Owens, Grundy; Mia Pollard, New Kent HS; Ashton Bishop Williams, Gate City HS), two coaches (James Johnson, Luther P. Jackson HS/Cumberland HS; Donnie Qualls, Rye Cove HS), and two contributors (Jerry Carter, athletics director, Liberty (Bealeton)/Briar Woods; Carey Harveycutter, Director of Civic Facilities, City of Salem).

The 33rd Annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is 3:30 pm, Sunday, April 24, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online: gofan.co/app/VHSL.

The Hall is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.

Athletes are eligible for consideration ten years after completing their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports. Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and evaluated on the merits of their accomplishments at the high school level.

Contributors have rendered significant services in other capacities, such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media, or sports medicine.

Nominations are necessary to ensure the very best in the VHSL’s long history are recognized for their outstanding achievements.