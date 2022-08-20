Virginia Energy Plan: Youngkin touts development of ‘all of the above approach’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking comments toward the development of a Virginia Energy Plan that he says will encompass an “all of the above approach.”
An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
Those wishing to participate may register via this website.
“We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people,” Youngkin said. “How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”
Those wishing to share ideas or submit comments may do so by using one of the options below:
Comments will be accepted through Sept. 16.
For more information please visit the Virginia Energy Plan website.