Virginia Basketball: Woldetensae named to All-ACC Academic Team
Virginia junior Tomas Woldetensae has been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, which was announced by the conference on Friday.
The 6’5″ guard from Bologna, Italy, is currently pursuing his undergraduate degree in studio art at UVA
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
Woldetensae, who has started 21 games, is averaging 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season for the Cavaliers. He has made a team-high 51 three-pointers, including seven at Wake Forest and Louisville, and six at North Carolina.
Woldetensae is the third Virginia player in the last 20 seasons to have multiple games with at least seven made three-pointers, joining Curtis Staples (eight such games) and Kyle Guy (three).
