Virginia ABC announces dates for alcohol education, prevention grants applications

Published Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, 1:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia ABC will open its grant applications process for the 2022-2023 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1.

This is the eighth year Virginia ABC is offering grant funding to support the development of alcohol education and prevention programs across the commonwealth.

Since 2013, Virginia ABC has awarded an average of $80,000 each year through its grant program to Virginia organizations working to prevent underage and high-risk drinking. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to support best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations. Community coalitions, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply. Proposed projects must address one or more of the following focus areas:

underage drinking prevention

social providing or social hosting prevention

high-risk drinking prevention

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, our commitment to building the capacity for communities to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse remains steady,” said ABC Education and Prevention Manager Katie Crumble. “We are encouraged by the work of previous grantees and look forward to the innovative ideas this year’s applicants may propose to reach their communities despite the challenges we are all facing.”

Applications are available online this year, with a convenient online platform for submission. An application guide is provided to assist with completion and provide more information about the program. This grant application guide and the grant application are located on ABC’s website at www.abc.virginia.gov/education/grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 1, 2022.

Related



