VCU loses another player for season to torn ACL

Published Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, 2:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU redshirt sophomore Jarren McAllister suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in practice this week, and is expected to miss the 2021-22 season, coach Mike Rhoades announced Friday.

A 6-foot-4 guard, McAllister missed the 2020-21 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

“It’s just devastating once again after watching Jarren’s daily approach to get back on the court from last year’s injury. He’s an amazing young man who will again grind and rehab under the care of our medical staff and will get back with his teammates,” said Rhoades.

McAllister appeared in 16 games as a freshman in 2019-20 and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.