Valley League to add new franchise in Culpeper for 2023 summer season

The Valley Baseball League announced Thursday the addition of a new franchise in Culpeper that will begin play in the summer of 2023.

The league’s Board of Directors passed the proposal unanimously in March, making the Cavaliers the 12th team in the summer wood-bat collegiate league. The league has operated with an uneven number of teams since the Aldie Senators folded after the 2015 season.

The Cavaliers will be led by President of Baseball Operations Troy Ralston, with Brandon Mack, a former Valley League coach, operating as general manager. The team will be coached in its inaugural season by Jon Benick, an ex-pro player and past Valley League coach as well.

Benick said, “I’m looking forward to watching and facilitating our team develop as baseball players and human beings. Playing collegiate summer baseball doesn’t last forever. I’m hopeful to help them enjoy the experience while also developing them as players.”

Ralston added, “I’m so excited to be spearheading the effort to bring Valley League baseball to Culpeper. Culpeper and the surrounding area haven’t seen high level college baseball in over 30 years. This will be great for the community and its thousands of baseball fans. We look forward to taking the field in the summer of 2023.”

The Cavaliers will play their home games at Culpeper County High School. Which division of the league the team will join is yet to be determined.

The Valley Baseball League is a summer collegiate wood-bat league, sanctioned by the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball. The League was established in 1897, and has sent thousands of participants on to professional baseball.

