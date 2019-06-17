UVA’s Fetzer, Scott earn ACC Outdoor Track and Field honors

UVA director of track and field Bryan Fetzer and junior Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) earned ACC Outdoor Track and Field honors, the league office announced on Monday.

Scott was named the men’s ACC Outdoor Field Performer of the Year, while Fetzer was named the ACC Men’s Coach of the Year.

Fetzer led the men’s track and field team to its fourth top-20 finish in five years at the NCAA Championships, placing 18th in the team standings with 16 points. Three Cavaliers earned first-team All-America honors as Scott, Hilmar Jonsson (Reykjavik, Iceland) and Ethan Dabbs (Johnstown, Pa.) made the podium at the national meet, while Oghenakpobo Efekoro (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Brenton Foster (Townsville, Australia) and Brent Demarest (Charleston, S.C.) recorded second-team All-America honors with their finishes.

At the ACC Championships, the Cavaliers recorded the program’s third second-place finish in five years with the help of six individual ACC titles, a program record, and 16 All-ACC honors. Virginia scored 117 points during the three-day meet.

Scott jumped 17.01m (55’9.75”) in the last round of the triple jump at the NCAA Championships to finish second in the country and record his fourth 17-meter jump of the season. He captured the ACC title in the event, reaching a wind-assisted mark of 17.37m (57’0”), the eighth best jump in the world and top jump in the NCAA this season. He set an ACC, ACC Championships, Virginia and Lannigan Field record during the conference championships, jumping a wind-legal mark of 17.08m (56’0.5”) earlier in the event. Scott’s 17.08m jump topped his previous ACC and UVA record mark of 17.07m (56’0”) from the Virginia Challenge. Scott is one of two NCAA athletes to reach 17 meters in the triple jump this season, and is the only athlete to do so on more than one occasion.

In addition to his performance in the triple jump, Scott captured the ACC title and set a UVA long jump record with a mark of 7.83m (25’8.25”) at the conference championships. His two conference titles earned him recognition as the men’s ACC Field MVP for scoring 20 points at the meet. Scott was also named the 2019 ACC Indoor Field Performer of the Year after winning the national title in the triple jump.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google