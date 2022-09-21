Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva hoops alum mamadi diakite agrees to camp deal with cleveland cavaliers
More Sports

UVA hoops alum Mamadi Diakite agrees to camp deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Graham
Last updated:
mamadi diakite
Mamadi Diakite. Photo by Dan Grogan.

UVA basketball alum Mamadi Diakite has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will get a shot to make the team in training camp.

The 2020 alum has played in 27 regular-season NBA games with Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Diakite signed three 10-day contracts with OKC last season and got a decent look with the Thunder, getting three starts and averaging 14.5 minutes per game.

His statline in OKC: 4.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, on 53.2 percent shooting from the field.

Before getting the call-up to Milwaukee in his rookie season in 2021, Diakite averaged 18.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in the G League for the Lakeland Magic, earning All-NBAGL first-team and All-Defensive Team honors.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro

Judge dismisses misdemeanor charge against Waynesboro Schools superintendent
Chris Graham
staunton

Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for QCMM festival
Rebecca Barnabi

From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival.

city of waynesboro virginia logo

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail
Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters.

Shaun Gwin

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
Chris Graham
lynchburg hillcats

Charleston RiverDogs defeat Lynchburg Hillcats, 6-2, to win Carolina League championship
Staff/Wire
uva logo blue

Men’s Soccer: UVA, behind goals from subs, cruises to 2-0 win over American
Staff/Wire
Walk-to-End-Alzheimers

Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville
Crystal Graham