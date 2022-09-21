uva hoops alum mamadi diakite agrees to camp deal with cleveland cavaliers

UVA basketball alum Mamadi Diakite has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will get a shot to make the team in training camp.

The 2020 alum has played in 27 regular-season NBA games with Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Diakite signed three 10-day contracts with OKC last season and got a decent look with the Thunder, getting three starts and averaging 14.5 minutes per game.

His statline in OKC: 4.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, on 53.2 percent shooting from the field.

Before getting the call-up to Milwaukee in his rookie season in 2021, Diakite averaged 18.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in the G League for the Lakeland Magic, earning All-NBAGL first-team and All-Defensive Team honors.