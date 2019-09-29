UVA Football: Grading out 35-20 loss at Notre Dame

Published Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, 11:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Bryce Perkins: C-

I really wanted to go somewhere in the B+ or better range here, but, just can’t.

And it’s not fair, because the points he gets knocked off his grade aren’t his fault.

He can’t block for himself, but if he could, he doesn’t fumble three times, and likely doesn’t throw the two INTs.

He also doesn’t get sacked eight times, by and large by a four-man Notre Dame front.

Did we mention that this Notre Dame defense had a total of four sacks in three games coming in?

Yeah.

Perkins threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Doug Flutie, before the game, was talking about Perkins not being all that accurate a passer. By game’s end, the NBC analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner was singing his praises.

And here I am, giving Perkins a C-.

Running backs: I

As in, incomplete.

Wayne Taulapapa had 31 yards on 10 carries.

The backs didn’t catch a pass.

They could’ve helped against the Irish pass rush.

What the hell were they doing, if they were catching balls, running, or blocking?

Wideouts: A

Hasise Dubois: nine catches, 143 yards.

Joe Reed: nine catches, 107 yards.

I had said before the game that Reed needed 10-12 targets and 10-12 overall touches for Virginia to have a shot in this one.

I’ll need to add, need to run the damn ball more than 21 times.

Offensive line: F-

Second straight week with this grade.

The aformentioned eight sacks, the aforementioned anemic running game.

Yeah, we don’t miss R.J. Proctor (now at Oklahoma) at all.

Defensive front seven: B

Notre Dame gained 120 of its 178 rushing yards in the fourth quarter when the strategy was to try to salt the game away.

I’m not counting that against the big guys. I am disappointed in the two sacks and three TFLs, though.

Secondary: B+

Ian Book was 17-of-25 for 165 yards, which, meh.

Chase Claypool had six catches on eight targets for 30 yards. Cole Kmet had four catches on five targets for 65 yards.

For the most part, good job out there.

Special teams: B

Nothing special, nothing awful. Brian Delaney made two field goals, from 32 and 27, and both of his extra points.

Nash Griffin averaged 40.5 yards per punt, with one of his four downed inside the 20.

Nothing big from the return game, but at least no fumbles.

The kick-coverage units only allowed 16 yards total.

I’m feeling down, or otherwise, the grade here would be B+.

Story by Chris Graham