Two arrested in Internet crimes against children investigation

Two men were arrested and charged as part of an undercover online investigation undertaken by the Albemarle County Police Department targeting individuals who use the internet to prey on and exploit children.

Raymond Kemp, 42, of Charlottesville, has been charged in Albemarle County with two felony counts of 18.2-374.3, Solicitation of a Minor.

Tyler Moody, 20, of Charlottesville, has been charged in Albemarle County with two felony counts of 18.2-374.3, Solicitation of a Minor.

The Albemarle County Police Department, which is part of the Southern Virginia (SOVA) ICAC Task Force, would like to encourage parents to be proactive when it comes to internet safety.

Here are a few tips:

Talk to your child about what they enjoy doing online.

Keep the computer in the family room or a high-traffic area in the home.

Spend time with your child on the computer. Have them show you what sites they like to visit.

Periodically check your computer’s browser history. Pay close attention to your child’s recently and frequently viewed sites.

