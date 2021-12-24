Truck drivers share message of safety this holiday season

The Virginia Trucking Association, the American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Share the Road highway safety program encourage safe driving ahead of record holiday travel over the next few weeks.

Almost 110 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, up 34 percent from 2020, according to AAA.

“It is important to put safety first while driving on the highways to ensure everyone can enjoy the holidays,” said ATA Share the Road professional truck driver Henry Bruster of TForce Freight. “As a family man and a professional truck driver, I am one of the last drivers on the road, delivering everything necessary to make the holidays shine bright.”

High traffic volume can contribute to congestion and a reduction in speeds. Share the Road’s award-winning Instructional Video spreads truck safety messages to the millions of motorists who will be driving alongside large trucks this season. The video, featuring professional truck drivers, gives an eight-minute recap of critical safe-driving habits and has already been viewed by hundreds of thousands of motorists, including truck drivers and the general motoring public.

“The professional truck drivers in the Share the Road Instructional Video are highly trained drivers who have accrued millions of accident-free miles. Just taking a few minutes to review some of these important safety messages can make all the difference on the road,” said VTA President & CEO Dale Bennett.

Share the Road professional drivers recommend these safety tips to drivers and would like to remind motorists about some key elements of safe driving, including how to operate small passenger vehicles near large tractor-trailers:

Buckle Up: A seat belt will not prevent a collision, but it will save a life.

A seat belt will not prevent a collision, but it will save a life. Slow Down: Chances of a crash nearly triples when driving faster than surrounding traffic.

Chances of a crash nearly triples when driving faster than surrounding traffic. Do not drive impaired: Driving is a great responsibility and your fellow travelers are relying on safe, attentive drivers to respectfully share the road and make good decisions. Law enforcement will be out during Virginia’s checkpoint strikeforce campaign to stop drunk driving this holiday season. Don’t drink and drive!

Driving is a great responsibility and your fellow travelers are relying on safe, attentive drivers to respectfully share the road and make good decisions. Law enforcement will be out during Virginia’s checkpoint strikeforce campaign to stop drunk driving this holiday season. Don’t drink and drive! Be aware of truck blind spots: Trucks deliver your favorite holiday traditions – presents, stocking stuffers, hams, and desserts – so make it easy on them by staying out of blind spots. Pass on the left where the truck’s blind spot is much smaller.

Trucks deliver your favorite holiday traditions – presents, stocking stuffers, hams, and desserts – so make it easy on them by staying out of blind spots. Pass on the left where the truck’s blind spot is much smaller. Keep your eyes on the road : Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic accidents and one of the leading causes of death amongst teenagers. Even just two seconds of distraction time doubles the chances of an accident. Use your cell phone when stopped and never text while driving.

: Distracted driving is a major cause of traffic accidents and one of the leading causes of death amongst teenagers. Even just two seconds of distraction time doubles the chances of an accident. Use your cell phone when stopped and never text while driving. Do not cut in front of large trucks: Remember trucks are heavier and take longer to make a complete stop, so avoid cutting quickly in front of them. Fully loaded tractor-trailers can take the length of a football field plus both end zones to make a complete stop. Ask your favorite quarterback how far that is. Hint: it’s far.

Remember trucks are heavier and take longer to make a complete stop, so avoid cutting quickly in front of them. Fully loaded tractor-trailers can take the length of a football field plus both end zones to make a complete stop. Ask your favorite quarterback how far that is. Hint: it’s far. Be aware of the vehicle in front of you: Leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead.

Leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead. Prepare your vehicle for travel: Before you head out, check your wipers and fluids and have your radiator and cooling system serviced. Simple maintenance before you leave your home can prevent many of the problems that strand motorists on the side of the road.

Before you head out, check your wipers and fluids and have your radiator and cooling system serviced. Simple maintenance before you leave your home can prevent many of the problems that strand motorists on the side of the road. Prepare yourself for long distance travel: The vehicle needs maintenance and the driver needs plenty of rest and hydration to function at his or her best.

The vehicle needs maintenance and the driver needs plenty of rest and hydration to function at his or her best. Leave early and avoid risks: Leave early to reduce anxiety about arriving late. Road conditions may change due to inclement weather or traffic congestion.

Leave early to reduce anxiety about arriving late. Road conditions may change due to inclement weather or traffic congestion. Remove ice and snow from your vehicle: Before heading out in inclement weather, be sure to clear your windows and roof of snow to ensure you have maximum visibility and avoid creating a hazard for the vehicle behind you. Don’t allow ice and snow to create additional blind spots on your vehicle.

