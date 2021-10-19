Still at home: Things that can create challenges

Published Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, 10:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A home is a place for rest and recovery. All the errands and responsibilities you performed outdoors will make you feel the need to return home as quickly as possible. That situation is how people’s lives have always been, especially when they have careers and social activities to sustain.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Homes are no longer a place you go to for rest. It becomes your safe zone against a deadly and highly contagious virus that continues to take lives. Social distancing protocols and quarantine lockdowns force people to stay in their homes, exposing most to an isolated environment far from their routine.

Staying at home for nearly everything is the new normal, and it can be a depressing experience. It is necessary to remain indoors for health and safety, but what defends your mental state from the enclosed and suffocating environment?

Cabin fever is becoming a threat because of the pandemic, and people must find ways to keep themselves entertained for mental health. Fortunately, these challenges can provide you with a distraction to help you get through the rough times.

Learn DIY maintenance

Being stuck at home can make every day feel repetitive. People see the same walls, interact with the same household items, and perform the same chores and activities. Time starts to play games with your mind, especially when you have to work from home. The separation of work and life begins to mold into one confusing blob that could leave you overwhelmed or underperforming. That situation happens to people trapped in an isolated environment.

However, it allows you to notice a few things. When you see the same things nearly every day, you will start to realize a few flaws inside your home. Eventually, you might fixate on them, giving you the perfect distraction you need to change things up with your schedule.

Maintenance tasks are necessary inside a home, and being stuck in your property gives you a chance to learn how to perform them. The activity combines multiple elements that can be helpful for you. You can improve your skillset and knowledge in home construction while making your home environment a better place. Try to start with something small to ease yourself into the responsibility. If the task poses complicated actions beyond your skillset, try to contact a professional.

Build something from scratch

The DIY angle allows you to improve both yourself and your home. It provides you with a challenge that can result in a win-win situation. However, its most satisfying goal is to build up your confidence into trying something new, a better obstacle to overcome. One of the possible paths involves building something from scratch.

However, this situation provides you with a chance to choose your challenges. Homeowners can start with something as simple as creating a shelf or a table for kids. If you want more complex obstacles, you can build your own gaming PC. Those small accomplishments can help you move on to bigger things like home amenities. Creating something from scratch can also help you develop goals, something to look forward to daily.

Get a remote side job

For some people, the challenges in life seem straightforward enough to accomplish. They might already know how to perform their respective jobs well, and household chores are not even problems. In the end, they might have a lot of time to themselves. Usually, people dedicate those hours to social activities. However, the pandemic makes it challenging for people to connect with colleagues and friends outside of virtual meetings and social media chatboxes.

If you have too much time on your hands, you can get a part-time job. The situation allows you to improve your finances, career development, and social network simultaneously. Try to identify what you want to do other than your current work. However, people must consider limitations before diving into a side job.

If it takes up too much time, you might not have time for work and home responsibilities. Jobs with on-site work arrangements might threaten your health and safety. If you want to have control over your time, freelancing can be a profitable and manageable option.

It can be difficult to create challenges for your benefit when you feel stuck at home. However, there is a need to adapt to prevent yourself from falling into a repetitive cycle that looks like it’s not going anywhere. If you are up for another challenge, these three tasks can provide you with the spark you need.

Story by Manas Kundu