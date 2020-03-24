Staunton COVID-19 response: March 24 update

Published Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020, 5:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Staunton Fire & Rescue and Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad continues to modify response guidelines based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health. Personnel have the proper protective equipment (PPE) for responses and continue to work on distributing PPE as it is received. Personnel are diligent while continuing to safely respond to all incidents on the front lines of this pandemic. Across the country, many public safety agencies have lost large numbers of personnel to quarantine during the event. The agencies have several guidelines in place to minimize this risk.

Voter Registration – Voting for the May 5 Election. Registered voters are strongly encouraged to vote by mail in the upcoming local election. To vote by mail, an application to request an absentee ballot must be completed and submitted to the voter registration office. Use reason code 2A “My disability or illness” on the application. A ballot will be mailed to you. Applications for absentee ballots may be requested/submitted:

Online using your Virginia driver’s license at vote.elections. virginia.gov/VoterInformation

virginia.gov/VoterInformation By email at goldsmithmg@ci.staunton.va.us

By printing from www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/registrar and mailing to the voter registration office

departments/registrar and mailing to the voter registration office By voicemail at 540.332.3840, stating your full name, mailing address and the number of applications you require.

Applications and ballots can be mailed to Voter Registration, P.O. Box 1092, Staunton, VA 24402, or deposited in the dark green city drop box on the corner of W. Beverley St. and Central Ave.

As an alternative to mailing an absentee ballot, in-person absentee voting is available in the Johnson Street parking garage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, by emailing goldsmithmg@ci.staunton.va.us.

Instructions for in-person absentee voting:

Park on the 2 nd floor of the Johnson Street parking garage near the elevator.

floor of the Johnson Street parking garage near the elevator. A representative of the voter registration office will meet you in the garage, check your ID card, and provide a ballot for you to complete

Complete your ballot and place it in a privacy envelope provided by the representative, who will insert the ballot into the voting machine on return to the office

If you have any questions, email City Registrar Molly Goldsmith at goldsmithmg@ci.staunton.va.us.

Available Resources

The City Attorney’s website has been updated to include copies of local, state, and federal actions that have been taken related to COVID-19. If you’re interested, you can find that information at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/city-attorney.

website has been updated to include copies of local, state, and federal actions that have been taken related to COVID-19. If you’re interested, you can find that information at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/city-attorney. Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center is available to the community at 540.332.5122, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The call center is staffed by nurses who can answer questions and provide advice in a personal way to members of the community who are seeking guidance.

Tips

As many of us are telecommuting in this current reality, it is important to take care of your mental health. UVA Today has published an article on How to Protect Your Mental Health During Quarantine.

Stay up-to-date with the city throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by signing up for our e-notification list at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ residents/enotification-sign- up. City Announcements will get you all information regarding COVID-19 as it is released.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments