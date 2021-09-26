State Water Control Board to discuss Mountain Valley Pipeline on Tuesday, Wednesday

The regular quarterly meeting of the State Water Control Board will be held in person in Radford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m., between two public hearings on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Wednesday quarterly meeting will take place in Kyle Hall on the grounds of Radford University and will allow space for social distancing.

The Board will receive public comments on the draft Virginia Water Protection Permit at the public hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Franklin County and Radford, respectively. Both hearings will begin at 6 p.m. and will be recorded and available on DEQ’s website following the hearings.

Live-streaming the hearings was not feasible due to connectivity limitations.

The public hearings are being held in the vicinity of the pipeline for public convenience. For those unable to attend the hearings, written comments may be sent by mail or email until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Written comments are considered equally with oral comments.

Details

Sept 27: Public Hearing, 6 p.m.

Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount in Franklin County. The Center advises face masks are required indoors.

Sept 28: State Water Control Board Meeting, 2 p.m. and Public Hearing, 6 p.m.

Radford University in Kyle Hall. Visitors will need a parking permit for the Board meeting or can park in Lot E or U and shuttle to Kyle Hall. Parking is free in any lot after 5 p.m. Face masks are required in indoor spaces regardless of vaccine status.

To view or download the Board meeting agenda, directions, parking or additional information about the public hearings, visit the DEQ Calendar on our homepage at www.DEQ.Virginia.gov.