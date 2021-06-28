Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative suggests reduced energy use as heat wave starts

Because of extreme heat conditions along the Mid-Atlantic, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is strongly suggesting members make every attempt to conserve electricity in the coming days.

With the current extreme temperatures, SVEC members should be aware higher electric bills could result because of increased use of electricity.

Members can take these simple conservation steps:

If health permits, set air conditioner thermostats higher than usual. The utility industry’s suggested setting is 78 degrees in the summer months.

Close curtains and blinds to keep out the sun and retain cooler air inside.

Postpone the use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until the cooler evening hours.

Turn off electric appliances and equipment you do not need or are not using.

Higher usage now because of hotter temperatures will lead to higher-than-normal bills later. SVEC will work with members to help manage their bills and offers several programs, including “levelized” billing, to assist higher-than-normal statements.

SVEC understands members’ concerns about high bills. The cooperative encourages members to control energy use by being aware of how much energy they are using, and then taking appropriate conservation measures. Information on how to best conserve energy is on SVEC’s website at svec.coop.