Shenandoah rallies, stuns Bridgewater, 34-27

Shenandoah rallied from a 24-0 deficit to defeat Bridgewater 34-27 Saturday night.

With the game tied 27-27 after the Hornets had evened the contest up with the program’s all-time largest comeback, the Eagles were driving to potentially set up the winning field goal attempt for freshman Jackson Hendren– who had made long-distance kicks in each of the past two games.

A Matt Lawton pass across the middle was tipped and intercepted however, with Quante Redd returning it back across midfield. Steven Hugney found Ethan Bigbee down to the 13-yard line to set up Shenandoah for the winning FG attempt but Hugney did one better when he completed a jump ball to Brant Butler for the decisive touchdown.

Bridgewater had marched 63 yards on 12 plays to open the contest. Viante Tucker and Jamel Johnson each had double-digit yardage pickups before the drive stalled out on the 4-yard line and BC kicked the field goal.

The Eagle defense stuffed Rashadeen Byrd Jr. on a fourth down try and the offense went to work again. This time the visitors held the ball for 13 plays and covered 59 yards, with Lawton carrying it in for a 10-0 lead just before the end of the opening quarter.

Bridgewater took the ball right back to start the second quarter as Robert Barlow Jr. deflected a jump ball and then made a highlight-reel, juggling interception.

Ronald Robinson Jr. followed a well-blocked jet sweep down near the Shenandoah goal line, and Demetreus Jalepes broke through the middle of the defense for the TD and a 17-0 advantage.

A deep ball to Dylan Maclachlan highlighted another scoring drive the next time the Eagles got the ball. The senior caught a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to cap the drive and make it 24-0.

Shenandoah scored their first touchdown of the night and forced a quick punt with a chance to make it a 10-point game. The Hornets got into the red zone before Brett Tharp intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the threat.

The second half featured three different plays of 50+ yards called back due to penalties.

Shenandoah did make it 24-14 in the third quarter on a 31-yard TD pass to a wide-open Butler, and a hold wiped out a 58-yard completion to Bradey Loder for BC.

The Hornets scored again to make it 24-20 early in the fourth. Bridgewater drove into SU territory before Keyshawn Wilder intercepted a pass at the 7-yard line and returned it 61 yards, but again a major gain was brought back for a holding flag.

The trend continued as Barlow Jr. slipped out of a tackle and took a punt back to the house, only for the score to be taken off the board due to a block in the back.

Bridgewater finally scored their first points of the second half as Hendren, who made a 48-yarder last week, drilled a 47-yarder to make it 27-20 late in the contest.

The lead didn’t hold as Byrd broke up the middle for a long TD rush with 3:20 remaining that tied the contest and completed SU’s 24-point comeback.

Bridgewater falls to 2-3, 0-2 ODAC and will host Ferrum next Saturday at 2 p.m.