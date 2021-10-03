Shenandoah rallies, stuns Bridgewater, 34-27

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 9:28 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Bridgewater AthleticsShenandoah rallied from a 24-0 deficit to defeat Bridgewater 34-27 Saturday night.

With the game tied 27-27 after the Hornets had evened the contest up with the program’s all-time largest comeback, the Eagles were driving to potentially set up the winning field goal attempt for freshman Jackson Hendren– who had made long-distance kicks in each of the past two games.

Matt Lawton pass across the middle was tipped and intercepted however, with Quante Redd returning it back across midfield. Steven Hugney found Ethan Bigbee down to the 13-yard line to set up Shenandoah for the winning FG attempt but Hugney did one better when he completed a jump ball to Brant Butler for the decisive touchdown.

Bridgewater had marched 63 yards on 12 plays to open the contest. Viante Tucker and Jamel Johnson each had double-digit yardage pickups before the drive stalled out on the 4-yard line and BC kicked the field goal.

The Eagle defense stuffed Rashadeen Byrd Jr. on a fourth down try and the offense went to work again. This time the visitors held the ball for 13 plays and covered 59 yards, with Lawton carrying it in for a 10-0 lead just before the end of the opening quarter.

Bridgewater took the ball right back to start the second quarter as Robert Barlow Jr. deflected a jump ball and then made a highlight-reel, juggling interception.

Ronald Robinson Jr. followed a well-blocked jet sweep down near the Shenandoah goal line, and Demetreus Jalepes broke through the middle of the defense for the TD and a 17-0 advantage.

A deep ball to Dylan Maclachlan highlighted another scoring drive the next time the Eagles got the ball. The senior caught a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to cap the drive and make it 24-0.

Shenandoah scored their first touchdown of the night and forced a quick punt with a chance to make it a 10-point game. The Hornets got into the red zone before Brett Tharp intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the threat.

The second half featured three different plays of 50+ yards called back due to penalties.

Shenandoah did make it 24-14 in the third quarter on a 31-yard TD pass to a wide-open Butler, and a hold wiped out a 58-yard completion to Bradey Loder for BC.

The Hornets scored again to make it 24-20 early in the fourth. Bridgewater drove into SU territory before Keyshawn Wilder intercepted a pass at the 7-yard line and returned it 61 yards, but again a major gain was brought back for a holding flag.

The trend continued as Barlow Jr. slipped out of a tackle and took a punt back to the house, only for the score to be taken off the board due to a block in the back.

Bridgewater finally scored their first points of the second half as Hendren, who made a 48-yarder last week, drilled a 47-yarder to make it 27-20 late in the contest.

The lead didn’t hold as Byrd broke up the middle for a long TD rush with 3:20 remaining that tied the contest and completed SU’s 24-point comeback.

Bridgewater falls to 2-3, 0-2 ODAC and will host Ferrum next Saturday at 2 p.m.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news