Senators top Richmond in extras in series finale, 3-2

The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell in the final game of the series, 3-2, against the Harrisburg Senators in a 10-inning contest Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (21-15) hit 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position on the afternoon and left 12 runners on base. They are now 0-2 in extra-inning games this season.

The Senators (12-23) captured a 1-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI groundout from Aldrem Corredor that scored Cole Freeman from third.

Harrisburg tacked on another run in the third inning courtesy of an RBI single from Corredor to make it 2-0.

The Flying Squirrels cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth inning when Bryan Torres sent a sacrifice fly to right.

With two runners on and two outs in the eighth inning, Frankie Tostado sent a ground ball to center field off Harrisburg’s Nick Wells and tied the game, 2-2. Tostado finished the game with a 3-for-4 performance and collected his seventh multi-hit game of the year.

In the 10th inning, Corredor grounded an RBI single that scored Jecksson Flores and returned the lead to Harrisburg, 3-2. Corredor drove in all three runs for the Senators.

In the bottom of the tenth, Richmond got Shane Matheny to third base, but Gabe Klobosits (Save, 2) struck out Bruce Maxwell to strand the runner and end the game.

Trenton Toplikar pitched a season-high 7.0 innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out five. In the six-game series, Richmond starters went 5.0 innings or more in four games.

The bullpen combo of Luis Amaya, Patrick Ruotolo and Ronnie Williams (Loss, 3-2) combined for 3.0 innings with one run and three hits with five strikeouts.

Harrisburg starter Mario Sanchez threw 6.0 innings with three hits and one run allowed while striking out six.

The Senators’ bullpen held the Flying Squirrels to only one run.

Richmond is off Monday before hitting the road for 12 games over 13 days against the Somerset Patriots and the Hartford Yard Goats. Game one of the series against Somerset is Tuesday with a first pitch time set for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.50) is expected to start for the Patriots while Richmond has not announced its starter as of Sunday.

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. Tickets for the upcoming homestand go on sale starting Thursday, June 17.

Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

