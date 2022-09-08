Menu
scholarship for individuals living with muscular dystrophy awarded to jmu student
Local

Scholarship for individuals living with muscular dystrophy awarded to JMU student

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

james madison universityTwenty recipients of the Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program were announced for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Among the recipients was Joshua Jurack, a James Madison University student living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. A Liberty University student, Joseph Ware, also received a scholarship.

The scholarship program was created in 2018 by Sarepta Therapeutics to recognize exceptional individuals living with Duchenne as they pursue their post-secondary education. Now in its fifth year, the program was expanded to include siblings of individuals with Duchenne in recognition of the impact that a diagnosis of Duchenne may have on the entire family.

Fifteen students living with Duchenne received the scholarship. Five siblings were also awarded scholarships as part of the program. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members, who consider each applicant’s community involvement and personal essay.

“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we are thrilled to announce the recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2022-2023 academic year. These twenty outstanding students are exemplary in their commitment and dedication to their studies. In addition to conveying their intellectual curiosity, the essays from this year’s recipients spoke to the power and strength of community and the importance of advocating for growth and change at a personal and societal level,” said Diane Berry, senior vice president, global health policy, government and patient affairs, at Sarepta. “We are honored to support these young adults as they pursue their educational goals, and we wish them great success in the school year ahead and wherever their academic journey takes them.”

Each student received a scholarship of up to $5,000.

2022 recipients – Individuals living with Duchenne

  • Porter Aydelotte, California State University, Long Beach
  • Jared Conant, University of Southern Maine
  • Aiden Fecteau, Eastern Connecticut State University
  • Bryson Foster, University of North Carolina, Charlotte
  • Yuvaraj Gambhir, University of Pennsylvania
  • Maanav Gupta, University of Houston
  • Ethan Higginbotham, Wichita State University
  • Elliott Johnson, Lebanon Valley College
  • Joshua Jurack, James Madison University
  • John McConnell, Boise State University
  • Josh Pflueger, Texas Christian University
  • Robert Sullivan, John Carroll University
  • Tayjus Surampudi, Harvard University
  • Joseph Ware, Liberty University
  • Jack Wolf, University of Akron, Main Campus

2022 recipients – Siblings in Duchenne families

  • Luke Kieser, Indiana Institute of Technology
  • Grace Lee, University of San Diego
  • Zoie Liska, Wichita State University
  • Dylan Malone, University of Mississippi Medical Center
  • Reese Manderfield, University of Iowa

In addition to application review by the independent committee, submissions are de-identified for the voting panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

