scholarship for individuals living with muscular dystrophy awarded to jmu student

Twenty recipients of the Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program were announced for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Among the recipients was Joshua Jurack, a James Madison University student living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. A Liberty University student, Joseph Ware, also received a scholarship.

The scholarship program was created in 2018 by Sarepta Therapeutics to recognize exceptional individuals living with Duchenne as they pursue their post-secondary education. Now in its fifth year, the program was expanded to include siblings of individuals with Duchenne in recognition of the impact that a diagnosis of Duchenne may have on the entire family.

Fifteen students living with Duchenne received the scholarship. Five siblings were also awarded scholarships as part of the program. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members, who consider each applicant’s community involvement and personal essay.

“On behalf of Sarepta and the selection committee, we are thrilled to announce the recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, for the 2022-2023 academic year. These twenty outstanding students are exemplary in their commitment and dedication to their studies. In addition to conveying their intellectual curiosity, the essays from this year’s recipients spoke to the power and strength of community and the importance of advocating for growth and change at a personal and societal level,” said Diane Berry, senior vice president, global health policy, government and patient affairs, at Sarepta. “We are honored to support these young adults as they pursue their educational goals, and we wish them great success in the school year ahead and wherever their academic journey takes them.”

Each student received a scholarship of up to $5,000.

2022 recipients – Individuals living with Duchenne

Porter Aydelotte, California State University, Long Beach

Jared Conant, University of Southern Maine

Aiden Fecteau, Eastern Connecticut State University

Bryson Foster, University of North Carolina, Charlotte

Yuvaraj Gambhir, University of Pennsylvania

Maanav Gupta, University of Houston

Ethan Higginbotham, Wichita State University

Elliott Johnson, Lebanon Valley College

Joshua Jurack, James Madison University

John McConnell, Boise State University

Josh Pflueger, Texas Christian University

Robert Sullivan, John Carroll University

Tayjus Surampudi, Harvard University

Joseph Ware, Liberty University

Jack Wolf, University of Akron, Main Campus

2022 recipients – Siblings in Duchenne families

Luke Kieser, Indiana Institute of Technology

Grace Lee, University of San Diego

Zoie Liska, Wichita State University

Dylan Malone, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Reese Manderfield, University of Iowa

In addition to application review by the independent committee, submissions are de-identified for the voting panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.