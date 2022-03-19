Route 706 in Albemarle County to close Monday for Hardware River bridge replacement

Route 706 in Albemarle County will close to through traffic on Monday for replacement of the superstructure of the bridge over a branch of the Hardware River.

The bridge is now posted for a 10-ton weight limit.

A bridge crew with the Virginia Department of Transportation will install galvanized steel deck beams and a timber deck overlaid with pavement. When the bridge reopens in early April, it will be rated for all legal weight loads.

During the closure, all private entrances on both sides of the bridge will remain accessible. Traffic leaving Charlottesville on Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) should turn right on Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Due to the short duration and low traffic volume, no signed detour will be posted.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

