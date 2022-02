Presidents Day holiday impacting refuse collection in Waynesboro this week

Trash will be collected on a one-day delay during the week of Feb. 21-25 in Waynesboro due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Cans should be placed out the night before or by 6 a.m. on the altered pickup day.

Call the Refuse Division at (540) 942-6764. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WaynesboroPublicWorks for the latest and most updated information.