Poll: Majority of Americans don’t support Ukraine no-fly zone

Fifty-four percent of Americans back NATO’s decision not to enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The support crosses party lines: Democrats back NATO 58-30 percent, independents 57-30 percent, and Republicans 47-38 percent.

Three-quarters of Americans (75 percent) say the U.S. should do whatever it can to help Ukraine without risking a direct war between the U.S. and Russia, while 17 percent say the U.S. should do whatever it can to help Ukraine, even if it means risking a direct war between the U.S. and Russia.

“Watching with horror from afar, Americans are resolute in staying a course that will prevent a widening of the war,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

For now, anyway.

Story by Chris Graham