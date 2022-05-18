Podcast: The problems with the ACC’s 3-5-5 scheduling model
The ACC seems intent on getting rid of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions and changing its scheduling to make its football product more marketable. This won’t be a good thing for Virginia fans, argue Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham on this week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show.”
The show also covers:
- Virginia and Tennessee kicking off the 2023 season in Nashville
- Virginia picks up a former four-star running back recruit on the transfer portal
- Virginia Basketball is headed to Italy
- The baseball team looks to solidify its bid to host an NCAA regional