Podcast: The problems with the ACC’s 3-5-5 scheduling model

Published Wednesday, May. 18, 2022, 6:01 pm

ACC footballThe ACC seems intent on getting rid of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions and changing its scheduling to make its football product more marketable. This won’t be a good thing for Virginia fans, argue Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham on this week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show.”

The show also covers:

  • Virginia and Tennessee kicking off the 2023 season in Nashville
  • Virginia picks up a former four-star running back recruit on the transfer portal
  • Virginia Basketball is headed to Italy
  • The baseball team looks to solidify its bid to host an NCAA regional


