Podcast: The problems with the ACC’s 3-5-5 scheduling model

Published Wednesday, May. 18, 2022, 6:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ACC seems intent on getting rid of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions and changing its scheduling to make its football product more marketable. This won’t be a good thing for Virginia fans, argue Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham on this week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show.”

The show also covers:

Virginia and Tennessee kicking off the 2023 season in Nashville

Virginia picks up a former four-star running back recruit on the transfer portal

Virginia Basketball is headed to Italy

The baseball team looks to solidify its bid to host an NCAA regional

Like this: Like Loading...