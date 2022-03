Podcast: O’Connor needs butts in seats; Bennett needs a W at the Yum! Center

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” welcomes Chris Graham to talk about Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor trying to get fans to The Dish, and UVA hoops coach Tony Bennett trying to right the ship at Louisville.