Podcast: Breaking down the thrilling end to Sunday’s NASCAR race in Vegas

Alex Bowman outraced defending NASCAR champ Kyle Larson to the finish line to win on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to take us inside how it all went down.