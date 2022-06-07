Orioles top prospects Henderson, Westburg promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

Baltimore Orioles top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg are being promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk.

According to MLB Pipeline, Henderson is ranked #46 on their MLB Top 100 prospect list and #3 in the Orioles Top 30, while Westburg is ranked #6 in the Top 30. Henderson is also ranked #37 according in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list.

Henderson, 20, was born in Montgomery, Ala., and was drafted by the Orioles in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the John T. Morgan Academy. He was originally committed to play at Auburn University prior to signing with the Orioles. In 47 games played with Bowie, Henderson hit .312 (49-for-157) with 41 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 35 RBI, 41 walks and 12 stolen bases. He slashed .452/.573/1.025. Henderson ranks among Eastern League leaders in on-base percentage (1st), runs (1st), walks (2nd), OPS (2nd), RBI (T-3rd), slugging percentage (4th), batting average (6th), extra-base hits (T-6th), hits (T-7th), stolen bases (T-8th). Earlier this season, Henderson won Eastern League Player of the Week honors from May 2 – 8.

Westburg, 23, was born in New Braunfels, Texas, and was drafted by the Orioles in the Competitive Balance Round A (30th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University. In 47 games with Bowie, Westburg hit .247 (45-for-182) with 32 runs, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 32 RBI and 26 walks. He slashed .344/.473/.817. He ranks among Eastern League leaders in doubles (T-3rd), extra-base hits (T-3rd), runs (T-7th) and walks (10th).

With the addition of Henderson, the Tides have had four current Top 100 prospects (MLB Pipeline) play for them this season, joining Adley Rutschman (#1), Grayson Rodriguez (#3) and DL Hall (#81). Of MLB Pipeline’s current Top 30 Orioles Prospects, Westburg and Henderson are the 11th and 12th players on that list to play for the Tides.

Like this: Like Loading...