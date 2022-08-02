Orange man dead in one-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday at 1 a.m. along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd).

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a fence before overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet, James B. Nichols Jr., 45, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.


