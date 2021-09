North Augusta Farmer’s Market canceled due to weather

Due to the severe weather predicted across Augusta County brought by Ida, including rain, thunderstorms, and a flash flood watch, the North Augusta Farmer’s Market is cancelled today.

Remaining market dates

Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Wednesday, Sept. 29