No. 3 Virginia Tech swings big to propel 8-2 win over Kansas State

Landing eight of its 10 hits for extra bases on Tuesday night, No. 3 Virginia Tech scored early and often against Kansas State as the Hokies breezed by the Wildcats, 8-2, at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Tuesday marked the Blacksburg homecoming for Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes, who served as head coach of Virginia Tech between 2007 and 2013. Under Hughes, the Hokies made their two most recent NCAA Regionals in 2010 and 2013.

Tech’s left side of the infield accounted for the bulk of its offensive production as shortstop Tanner Schobel and third baseman Carson DeMartini posted identical 2-for-4 lines, earning three RBIs apiece. The duo combined to yield four run-scoring hits for the Hokies – Schobel singling to go along with his two-RBI double while DeMartini provided a two-run homer before doubling in an insurance run down the stretch.

Fifth-year right-hander Ryan Metz threw for a career long, four and one-third innings to lead Virginia Tech (37-11), departing during the sixth inning with the Hokies in front comfortably, 7-2. Metz relieved starter Matthew Siverling, who struck out two batters during his season debut following his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome.

After Siverling had put away Kansas State (27-24) during the top of the first inning, Tech went straight to work, receiving a first-pitch single up the middle by Nick Biddison. Swiping his 16th bag of the season to move into scoring position, Biddison came home easily when Schobel ripped his RBI single through the shifted Wildcats on the left side.

Third-year outfielder Carson Jones began the Hokies’ home run barrage during the second inning, carrying an 0-2 pitch by Griffin Hassall off the batter’s eye in center field. Jones made the most of his first start since March 13, swinging Tech’s iconic home run hammer for the first time during his 2022 campaign.

Jack Hurley triggered a two-out rally for the Hokies during the bottom of the third inning, barreling a 1-0 pitch to left center for his 12th home run of the year. Cade Hunter prolonged the inning with his ground-rule double deep to center field while DeMartini homered to the opposite side of the ballpark, shooting Tech out to the 5-0 lead.

Dominic Johnson gave Kansas State life during the top of the fourth inning, answering DeMartini’s two-run blast with a two-run homer of his own. However, back-to-back doubles by Gavin Cross and Schobel put the merry-go-round in motion for the Hokies, who matched the Wildcats’ two-run frame to reclaim their five-run lead.

DeMartini ended his day by swinging Tech’s fifth double of the night through the gap in right center during the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Hurley from first base.

Behind Metz, Christian Worley was perfect across two and two-thirds innings of relief, notching three strikeouts.

