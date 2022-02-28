No. 21 Liberty wallops Winthrop, 13-2, completing weekend series sweep

Published Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 7:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

First baseman Brady Gulakowski and catcher Three Hillier hit back-to-back home runs as the No. 21 Liberty Flames plated nine runs in the second inning and never looked back, cruising past the Winthrop Eagles, 13-2, Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Ballpark.

With the win, the Flames sweep the three-game series and win their sixth consecutive game.

In the second inning, Liberty scored nine runs on five hits, sending 13 men to the plate. Besides Gulakowski’s three-run homer run and Hillier solo home run, right fielder Aaron Anderson also hit a solo home run in the inning. Gulakowski also had a two-run double in the second, finishing the afternoon with five RBI.

Gulakowski and Anderson each hit his second home run of the year. Hillier’s round-tripper was the first home run of his collegiate career.

With the victory, Liberty improves to 6-1 on the season. Winthrop falls to 2-5.